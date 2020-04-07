CSO defers collection of data for agriculture census
The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has announced its decision to defer the collection of data for the Agricultural Census due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
The collection of the census was due to begin on June 1 this year. However, the CSO explained in a statement that “key tasks between now and June cannot be completed”.
Alternative options to facilitate the collection of data are currently being assessed, including the possibility of alternative dates.
The CSO said it would notify data users and the farming community when a new date for collection of the data has been agreed.
It also thanked farmers for their “continued cooperation” when completing CSO questionnaires.
The EU-wide census, which is carried out every 10 years, is aimed at collecting, processing and publishing data it collects on farming in each EU member state. The census uses several methods, including interviews with farmers.
Each of the member states is tasked with collecting set data for farmers, and farms above certain physical thresholds, in their country.
The census, when it goes ahead, will see teams of supervisors and enumerators conduct the collection of data, overseen by a combination of civil servants.
These officials will collect the data through farm registers, administrative sources and surveys, among other methods.
CLASSIFIED ADVERTS
-
Fleckvieh stock
Call for price
-
Grazing wanted midlands area
Call for price
-
PBR Charolais Bull – Pirate Breeding
€1,275
-
Yearling Bullocks
€123,457