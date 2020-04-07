Teagasc opens new phone helpline for farmers

A new telephone helpline has been opened by Teagasc to assist farmers with queries in relation to the current Covid-19 challenge, the agricultural authority has revealed.

Announced by Prof. Tom Kelly, Teagasc director of knowledge transfer, the professor said:

“Teagasc has put in place a dedicated helpline for farmers to get advice on the range of issues that they may face as they continue to do their essential work in maintaining the food supply chain.

This helpline is open to all farmers for a range of farming issues they face on a day-to-day basis.

The information line phone number is: +353-76-1113533 and will be open from 9:30am to 12:30pm and from 2:00pm to 5:00pm, Monday to Friday.

Teagasc said that, as usual, its website is a “prime source of information on the full range of issues facing farm businesses”.

Teagasc clients should continue to use advisors’ mobiles and office numbers, the agricultural extension agency added.

Regional Farm Labour Database

Last week, Teagasc revealed it was setting up a Regional Farm Labour Database that would link farm families where a farmer or a farm worker becomes ill with Covid-19 with an available relief worker.

The database in being created in collaboration with the Farm Relief Services (FRS), and with the support of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA).

The initiative is aimed at supporting farm families where the farmer (main farm operator) requires hospitalisation or isolation as a result of a Covid-19 diagnosis.