Highest ever number of vets in Ireland in 2019

The number of vets in practice in 2019 was at its highest level ever, according to the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI).

In its annual report for 2019, the VCI noted that last year saw an increase in the number of veterinary practitioners and veterinary nurses joining the VCI register.

The total number of veterinary practitioners increased to 2,907 by year end, up from 2818 at the end of the previous year. Meanwhile, the total number of veterinary nurses increased to 1,038 by year end, up from 935 in 2018.

The number of registered veterinary practitioners exceeded 2,900 for the first time since the establishment of the council’s register.

As well as that, the number of certified veterinary practice premises increased to 765, up from 748 the previous year.

Commenting on these figures, Niamh Muldoon, the registrar and chief executive of the VCI, said: “2019 was a landmark year for the VCI. We now have the highest number of vets ever in Ireland, showing the opportunities available in the veterinary professions and the robust health of the industry.

“There are many challenges still ahead of us in 2020 and beyond, and we look forward to working with our registrants to meet them head on,” she added.

Advertisement Some ‘highlights’ for the VCI in 2019 include: The appointment of Muldoon to her current position;

The launching of a corporate strategy for 2019-2023, taking into account feedback from registrants and stakeholders;

The establishment of a mutual recognition agreement with the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons in the UK, allowing vets who qualify in Ireland to practice in Britain after Brexit;

The commissioning of a report by Grant Thornton into the issue of corporate ownership of veterinary practices;

Updating its Code of Professional Conduct “to reflect that the VCI has no legal role in the ownership of veterinary practices”;

Hosting a stand at the National Ploughing Championships for the first time.

Last year, the VCI received 32 applications for inquiries into fitness to practice in 2019. This is an increase on 2018, in which 28 complaints were received.

The VCI determined and concluded 28 out of the 32 cases received. Four of these cases remain under investigation and the outcome will be determined in 2020. 65% of complaints received in 2019 related to cats and dogs.

Of the 28 concluded complaints, two were determined to warrant fitness to practice inquiries, with the final outcome of these cases yet to be determined.

The VCI remains resolute in its commitment to deliver on its aims and objectives in ensuring trusted and effective veterinary regulation in the years ahead.

“I look forward to working with my esteemed colleagues, executive team and stakeholders in the months ahead to continue our engagement and influence in the best interests of animal health and welfare, and [also] public health,” said Joe Moffitt, the VCI president.