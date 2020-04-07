Aldi Ireland appoints new group managing director

Aldi Ireland has announced the appointment of Niall O’Connor as its new group managing director.

Having been officially appointed late last year, O’Connor will now assume overall responsibility for all of Aldi’s activities in Ireland.

O’Connor has been a senior executive with Aldi in Ireland for almost 20 years, having held several roles across the business.

The Co. Cork native was appointed as group buying director in 2010 and, most recently, as a regional managing director, with responsibility for Munster and Connacht.

Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi for the UK and Ireland, commented: “Niall has made a huge contribution during his tenure at Aldi… His appointment as group managing director for Ireland is a major step forward in positioning Aldi Ireland for further success in the years ahead.”

O’Connor himself said: “I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead the Aldi Ireland team and to contribute to our efforts nationwide, particularly as our teams work to help feed the nation.

Advertisement

“Having worked for Aldi for the last 20 years, I know first-hand the dedication of our staff and suppliers across the country, but never more so than now have their efforts to continue to deliver outstanding quality food been in such focus,” he added.

Payments for food and drink suppliers

Aldi recently announced that it will fast-track payments to over 200 of its Irish small and medium-sized food and drink suppliers.

Announcing the decision at the end of last month, the retailer said that this applies to all suppliers that transact up to €1 million worth of business annually with Aldi.

Aldi said that payments will be processed and paid in five days. The retailer took the decision on the back of the Covid-19 crisis.

“The reduced payment terms will ensure that suppliers get paid as quickly as possible”, an Aldi statement said at the time.