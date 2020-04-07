CEJA welcomes EU pledge of Covid-19 measures for farmers

Announcements made by the European Commission last week on additional measures aiming at supporting the farming sector amid the Covid-19 pandemic crisis have been welcomed by European agricultural association CEJA (the European Council of Young Farmers).

Last Thursday, April 2, the commission pledged “a range of measures to ensure that farmers and other beneficiaries can get the support they need from the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP)”.

The European representative group for young farmers said that the set of measures “provides key instruments for farmers to cope with the crisis and to keep on delivering safe and healthy food to EU citizens in these challenging times”.

Public support, in particular, is crucial for young farmers already impeded in their daily activity by the lack of access to credit and investment.

Therefore, the proposed additional support in the form of state aid and financial tools will enable unlocking the needed cash-flow to the continuity of farming businesses, a CEJA spokesperson noted.

Furthermore, flexibilities granted in the implementation of the CAP as regards to advance payments and timing requirements will contribute to relieving both treasuries and spirits.

In a video message last Thursday evening, CEJA president Jannes Maes said:

“Financial flexibility and the free movement of food products, services and labour are essential to ensure European farmers can keep on feeding Europe in the weeks and months to come.

We call upon all member states to ensure fast and effective implementation of these measures.

Europe’s young farmers will keep monitoring the situation on the markets and at key cross-border points in the next few weeks, staying in contact with the European Commission to look at potential further steps to be taken, CEJA concluded.

About CEJA

CEJA represents the political interests of around two million young farmers from across Europe.

Its main objectives are to facilitate the installation of young farmers, to inform and train them as well as act as a forum for communication and dialogue between them.