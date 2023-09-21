There is no chance the decision to reduce the nitrates derogation from 250kg to 220kg of organic nitrogen (N)/ha will be reversed.

That’s according to Jackie Cahill, chair of the Joint Oireachtas Committee for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Claire Kerrane, Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture – who were both speaking on the Agriland Ploughing livestream today (Thursday, September 21).

In recent weeks the decision was made to reduce Ireland’s nitrates derogation, which had allowed some Irish farmers to exceed the legal stocking limit of 170kg of organic N/ha to 250kg of organic N/ha, to a maximum level of 220kg of organic N in some areas.

Derogation

Speaking on the livestream, Cahill said that there has been a bit of posturing about the derogation.

“The Oireachtas Committee which I chair was in Brussels two week ago and we met the environmental commissioner,” he said.

“He was emphatic that the decision was made on the derogation, there was absolutely no room for negotiation, that the environmental committee had made the decision and there was going to be no revisiting of it.”

Cahill said farmers now need to concentrate on the new maximum stocking rate in some areas of 220kg of organic N.

“We need to concentrate on maintaining the 220kg of organic N and hopefully, we will have water quality showing improvement,” he said.

“I am delighted that the commissioner has decided to come and visit Ireland and see our unique style of farming,” he added.

“When we go back for the renegotiation of the 220kg, we will be the only farmers in Europe with a derogation.

He added that farmers have taken on a lot of conditions to qualify for a derogation and hopefully, those 31 conditions that are attached to having a derogation will have an impact on water quality, and we will see that by the time we get to 2025.

Cahill said that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report showed that there wasn’t an improvement in water quality, but what has really frustrated farmers is that the adopted measures haven’t been given time to work.

False hope

Also speaking on the livestream was Deputy Kerrane, who said that the Taoiseach and Minister of Agriculture, Food and the Marine need to get on the same page for the benefit of farmers.

“If they are going to have a meeting with the commissioner they need to be on the same page, need to [have a] strategy going in and need to speak from the same him sheet,” she said.

“The focus needs to be on farmers – I hope in a way that they haven’t been given false hope on this.

“Because it has not just been the minster that has been clear on this following his meeting with the commissioner, the committee members received the exact same response.”

According to Kerrane this response was that there was no room for negotiations on nitrates derogation reduction from 250kg to 220kg in some areas.

Kerrane added that there is a little bit of hope in that some areas can continue to farm at 250kg N/ha and this shows that farms can be stocked at this level without impacting on water quality.