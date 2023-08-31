The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) has announced the successful conclusion of the Land Mobility Scheme.

Launched in 2017, the scheme has actively addressed the challenges faced by young farmers in accessing land and resources while facilitating intergenerational transition within the agricultural sector.

The scheme concludes today (August 31) making way for a new pilot scheme.

The YFCU Land Mobility Scheme was an initiative aimed at bridging the gap between aspiring young farmers seeking opportunities and retiring landowners in Northern Ireland looking to transition their properties.

Over the course of six years, the scheme effectively facilitated 125 deals covering 19,000ac of land across the whole of Northern Ireland with participants gaining mutually beneficial exchange of land, knowledge, and expertise.

One of the key themes addressed by the programme was that of sustainable farming.

By enabling young farmers to access land and resources, the scheme contributed to the continued vibrancy and growth of the agricultural sector.

New ideas and technologies were infused into established farming operations, leading to enhanced sustainability and productivity.

Land Mobility manager, John McCallister, commented: “While the chapter of the Land Mobility Scheme may be closing after six remarkable years, its legacy will forever remain a testament to the power of collaboration and progress in our farming communities.

“The bonds forged, the skills exchanged, and the innovations witnessed during this journey will continue to shape the future of our agricultural landscape.”

As the YFCU Land Mobility Scheme concludes, the organisation has expressed its gratitude to all the participants, partners, and supporters who contributed to its success.

The YFCU has said that it remains committed to its mission of empowering young farmers and promoting the vitality of the agricultural sector.

Although the Land Mobility Scheme is ending, the YFCU intends to continue to explore innovative ways to create opportunities, provide resources, and foster the growth of the next generation of agricultural leaders.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) plans to launch a pilot scheme called Farming for the Generations over the coming months.

This programme will deliver a wide range of support for farming families, where the transfer of their farm business from one generation to another is concerned.