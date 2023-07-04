A new video which provides up-to-date and “state-of-the-art” knowledge on preventing injury and ill health on farms has been launched today (Tuesday, July 4).

The video – ‘Work Organisation for Farmer Health and Safety’ – was unveiled by the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility for farm safety, Martin Heydon, at the Moorepark Dairy Open Day in Co. Cork.

The video is part of a series and focuses on approaches to cut workloads on farms to prevent working in a hurry and tiredness.

The launch comes as latest research shows that farmers believe that hurrying a task is a major contributory factor in workplace accidents.

Minister Martin Heydon joined by farmer Jimmy Cotter to launch the first farm safety video of a series Source: Teagasc

According to Teagasc National Farm Survey (NFS) data, when workload increased on dairy farms – during the 2012 to 2017 expansionary period – there were over double the level of farm workplace injuries.

Speaking at the launch of the video, which is one of a series of 18, Minister Heydon said: “Work organisation has an important role to play when it comes to protecting health and safety on the farm.

“Working long hours under pressure and rushing from job to job can lead to fatigue which is a major factor in many incidents on farms.

“This video not only highlights the damaging effects that poor work organisation can have on farmers’ health and safety, but it also highlights the many benefits of managing work organisation.”

The particular video launched today and available on the Teagasc website includes a case study featuring Jimmy and Anne Cotter, who operate a dairy farm in Coachford, Co. Cork.

In the video, Jimmy and Anne outline the importance of managing work on their farm for health and safety, lifestyle and business reasons.

It was produced by Teagasc health and safety specialist advisors in association with FBD Insurance and the Farm Safety Partnership advisory committee to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).