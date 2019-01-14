New sustainability bonus introduced by Dairygold

Dairygold has introduced a new bonus payment for its milk suppliers based on sustainability.

The “Milk Supplier Sustainability Bonus” is designed to deliver healthier herds with the more productive cows, thereby improving both the economic and environmental sustainability of the Dairygold milk production base, according to a spokesperson for the co-operative.

Bonus payments will be made to Dairygold milk suppliers who participate in milk recording and herd health programmes.

The initiatives have proven returns for farmers in terms of herd performance and profitability, the representative added.

Within the Dairygold supplier base milk recorded herds currently produce, on average, 50kg more solids, per cow, per year, than non-milk recorded herds – which is potentially worth an additional €23,650 per annum for a 100-cow herd.

Dairygold is offering milk suppliers who participate in milk recording a 0.1c/L bonus and another 0.05c/L bonus for those who join Munster Cattle Breeding Group’s Herd Health programme.

These bonus payments together with the existing 0.1c/L SDAS bonus will mean a total of 0.25c/L in sustainability related bonus payments for milk suppliers, on top of the existing milk quality bonus of 0.4c/L.

Over 300 Dairygold milk suppliers attended a special launch event at the Corrin Event Centre in Fermoy on Friday (January 11) where guest speakers from Bord Bia, Teagasc, Munster Cattle Breeding Society and Dairygold made presentations on sustainable dairy production.

Speaking at the launch event, Dairygold chairman John O’Gorman said: “Dairygold has always sought to encourage more sustainable practices at farm level with initiatives like the Joint Farm Development Programme, the Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme and our Leanfarm programme.

The new Milk Supplier Sustainability Bonus continues our work as we aspire to have all our suppliers involved in both milk recording and herd health.

Friday’s launch event also featured a discussion panel where Dairygold milk suppliers Michael Murphy, Kevin Downing, John Walsh and Ned O’Brien discussed topics such as milk recording and herd health, milk quality, sustainability and Dairygold’s Leanfarm programme respectively.