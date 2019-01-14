NI pork producers invited to an evening with Red Tractor

The Ulster Farmers’ Union, along with Red Tractor, is putting together an open event to promote the scheme’s work in the pork sector and how it could help the pig industry in Northern Ireland.

UFU president, Ivor Ferguson, said there is a need for such an event with it providing a rare opportunity for producers.

“This is a great opportunity for pig producers to ask questions directly to Red Tractor representatives and to ensure we are able to input our views and thoughts.

Producers rarely get the opportunity for a face-to-face meeting with Red Tractor so I would encourage all those with an interest to attend and make their voices heard.

During the meeting, Mike Sheldon, Red Tractor Pigs chairman and Phillipa Wiltshire, head of external relations, will provide an update on the progress to develop the assurance scheme into the flagship for British food and farming with world-class standards, independent inspection and robust compliance at its core.

The floor will then open to attendees to ask questions directly to the Red Tractor representatives; this will be chaired by UFU president Ivor Ferguson.

Red Tractor was established in 2000 and has grown to become the UK’s biggest farm and food standards scheme, covering animal welfare, food safety, traceability and environmental protection.

It is a small, not-for-profit company, run by the food industry to ensure food comes from a trustworthy and safe source.

The scheme ensures that the way food is farmed and prepared is regularly checked by independent experts to make sure it is of a good standard.

Those involved with pig farming are invited to attend the event on January 29 at 7:30pm in Loughry CAFRE campus to hear directly from Red Tractor representatives.

The event is free and places can be booked online or by contacting the UFU office directly on: 028-9037-0222.