BvL is a family owned German company, formed in 1860, which took its present name from the second generation Bernard Van Lengerich in 1883.

It followed the normal path of making various items of machinery, such as forage choppers, before eventually coming to diet feeders in 1978, with what it claims was the world’s first vertical mixer, which was named the Solomix.

Wide selection from BvL

Fast forward to 2023 and the company has now entered the southern Irish market with its full range of mixers and feeding equipment, which extends from silage cutters to self-propelled diet feeders.

BvL will be focussing on its range of trailed machines, available in single, twin and triple augers variants and in capacity from 3.5m3 up to 46m3.

Flexibility is a core principle of BvL’s designs, with a wide choice of discharge options

Each machine has a long list of specifications and options from which the customer can tailor it to exactly meet the needs of the farm and its livestock.

Last year the company appointed McMullan Agri of Ballymoney, Co. Antrim, as their main distributor for the north. This franchise has now been extended for the whole of Ireland and to bring the brand to the attention of farmers in the south, BvL will be exhibiting at the National Ploughing Championships next month.

Heavy-duty construction

The diet feeders are manufactured using heavy gauge 20mm steel for the hopper floor and 8mm steel for the walls.

It is the mixing augers that lie at the heart of every diet feeder and BvL fits the leading edges of these components with Hardox steel and adjustable knives.

BvL also produces a range of self-propelled feeders

Twin and triple auger versions incorporate mixing wedges which are claimed to give a thorough and consistent mix, while the patented EDS (Exact Dosing System) discharge is said to ensure a fast and even forage discharge at the widest point of the machine.

Options include feeding to either side for flexibility and simultaneous discharge to both sides if desired. Additional discharge door options are available, as are unloading conveyors or elevators, along with magnets to remove any metallic objects. BvL is also active in the bio methane industry with mixers adapted for the introduction of solids into a digester

Also available as an option is the V-Connect mixer control. By using this, the operator can easily monitor both auger speed and total revolutions, in addition to displaying and controlling mixer time.

A feature claimed to be unique to BvL is the availability of special coatings and hardened components for use with compact rations, or for more abrasive, higher dry matter rations, making this option particularly suited for beef cattle rations and large dairy herds.