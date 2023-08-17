An interactive guide, including a ‘find your car’ feature, is being created for the 300,000 visitors expected to attend the 2023 National Ploughing Championships.

The guide is being created by Travella Solutions, a Cork-based company which kickstarted business with the public in January of this year.

The guide will be free to use and available via all iPhones and Androids.

The ploughing site is still being prepared, so the map will be created and available in advance of the ploughing, once the site is fully complete.

A search function on the guide allows people to locate specific exhibitors, out of the estimated 1,700 which will be in attendance.

Standing in different areas, you will also be able to see a list of specific stands, attractions and exhibitors nearby.

Major events happening on that specific day will also be shown on the guide.

Co-founder of Travella Soutions, Andy Kinsella explained that a “key function” of the map is for people to be able to find their car after parking.

“We have a simple button on the map so when you get there, as long as your GPS is on, you just tap the button and it places a marker on your map which only you can see,” Kinsella said.

This year, the championships will take place from September 19-21, at Ratheniska, Co. Laois.

The National Ploughing Association (NPA) stated that the interactive guide will be “most informative and useful for the hundreds of thousands of visitors throughout the three days”.

Meanwhile, you can also stay tuned to everything happing at Ploughing 2023 by tuning into the Agriland livestream from Ratheniska on all days of the Ploughing.

Interactive guide

The company has already released many interactive guides, like the one that will feature at the ploughing championships.

Kinsella explained that the guides are mainly for tourism and visitor attractions.

The company also has an ‘editors studio’ available online, where visitor attractions can use the software to create their own guides as Kinsella described “by simply dragging and dropping information into the software”.