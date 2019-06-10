New president of Irish Seed Trade takes the reins

Phil Meaney, of Glanbia, has taken up the role of president at the Irish Seed Trade Association (ISTA). He will take the position for a two-year period and takes over from Jim Gibbons of Germinal Seeds.

Phil is the current manager of Glanbia’s Graiguecullen site on the Laois/Carlow border. The site includes production facilities for seed grain, grass seed and food-grade oats.

The ISTA represents seed multipliers, producers and distributors here in Ireland. It plays a very important role in the use of certified seed in tillage, forage and grassland crops.

The organisation ensures the availability of the best varieties of seed to Irish farmers.

As president of the ISTA Phil intends to represent, inform and lobby on behalf of the organisation’s members on seed-related issues as well as promoting the use and benefits of certified seed.

There will be two vice-presidents of the association. Jim Gibbons who steps down from the role of president will fill one of the spots, while Brian Reilly – the cereal seed production and sales manager with Drummonds – takes the second spot at the table.