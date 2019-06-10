Ken Ring: Will rain remain or will sunshine prevail this summer?

In light of the high levels of rainfall experienced last week, and the forecast offering little prospect of a change this week, farmers across the country are posing the question: What does the rest of the summer have in store on the weather front?

AgriLand caught up with long-range New Zealand weather forecaster Ken Ring, to find out what he believes the weather has in store for Ireland over the next three months.

June

Ring believes that around mid-June, temperatures will fall mostly below normal with several nights of ground frosts during the third week.

Sunshine totals may be below normal, except in the south and south-west. A large Atlantic anticyclone will bring dry, cool weather in a north-westerly airstream, the forecaster predicts.

Weak frontal systems will bring cloud and patchy light rain at times. Ireland is on the eastern edge of this anticyclone. Frontal systems will give rain or showers, heavy in places on or near June 17.

The New Zealander explained that the fourth week will see a return to dry weather with slack winds.

He believes weather will be sunny at first but generally cold and cloudy.

In the last five days of the month, frontal systems associated with Atlantic depressions will bring spells of rain – some heavy – he said.

Pressure will then rise over the country following the passage of these fronts. A weak ridge will give a dry and sunny day on or near June 28, Ring explained.

He predicts that winds will be variable in direction and strong in north-western areas. Most of the country will be wet. However, there is a chance of dry weather in the final two days of June.

July

As it was for May, Ring predicts that the beginning and middle of the month will be dry periods. The first week will be mostly dry – apart from some isolated showers – as pressure rises over the country.

Sunshine amounts may be variable but it will become warm everywhere as winds return to a southerly direction. Some especially warm weather may be expected during the first 11 days.

In the later half of July, a depression over the country will introduce very warm and humid conditions, with spells of thundery rain or showers in the south-eastern half of the country.

In the third week, July will become dry but generally cloudy and cooler. Fresh north-westerly winds will start up, then ease.

The fourth week will see an Atlantic depression move slowly eastwards towards the north of the country.

Its associated frontal systems will bring spells of heavy rain to the northern and north-western areas in particular, followed by heavy and sometimes thundery showers.

Cool temperatures will prevail everywhere. He believes that “torrential” rain may come to Co. Wexford.

During the fourth week, heavy rain may also affect parts of Munster. Towards the month’s end, a weak ridge will give rise to dry and fairly sunny conditions.

Light winds will allow temperatures to fall sharply at night during the final days of the month.

August

This month will see sunniest spells coming from August 7 – August 10, according to the weather guru.

He noted that high temperatures will come from the humid south-westerly airflow.

After August 10, rain will affect the northern half of the country soon clearing southeast.

From about mid-August, it may be wet in the south and east but warm and interspersed with sun.

After the dry and sunny weather on August 12, the third week of August will bring some heavy and thundery rain. Some localised flooding may occur in places, especially in the south and east.

A warm south-westerly airflow will be replaced by cooler west to north-westerly winds later in the month.

In the fourth week, a spell of very mild, humid weather with outbreaks of rain or drizzle each day and very little sunshine will arrive, with much rain falling in the south.