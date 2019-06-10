Cool and showery week with persistent rain at times

This week’s weather will remain relatively cool and showery with persistent rain at times, according to Met Éireann.

Today, Monday, June 10, will see sunny spells and scattered showers with a few thundery downpours possible this afternoon.

The best of the sunshine is expected along northern and eastern coasts. Maximum temperatures will range from 14° to 17° with moderate northerly breezes.

According to the national forecaster, showers will largely die out tonight leaving most of the country dry with clear spells.

Minimum temperatures tonight will be from 5° to 8° in moderate to fresh northerly breezes.

Tuesday will see a good deal of dry weather with sunny spells and just a few showers.

However, cloud will thicken across the eastern half of the country during the afternoon with rain developing along the southeast coast on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

Highest temperatures will range from 14° to 17° with fresh northerly winds.

Outbreaks of rain will extend to most of the country on Tuesday night but some northwestern counties will remain dry.

Lowest temperatures on Tuesday night will range from 8° to 11° in brisk northerly winds.

Wednesday looks set to be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain. However, some brighter periods are likely at times in the west and northwest, according to the national forecaster.

Maximum temperatures will hit 12° to 15° on Wednesday with fresh northerly winds.

Thursday will start cloudy with patchy rain and a few sunny spells developing in the afternoon but with the risk of heavy showers also.