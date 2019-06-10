Cool and showery week with persistent rain at times
This week’s weather will remain relatively cool and showery with persistent rain at times, according to Met Éireann.
Today, Monday, June 10, will see sunny spells and scattered showers with a few thundery downpours possible this afternoon.
The best of the sunshine is expected along northern and eastern coasts. Maximum temperatures will range from 14° to 17° with moderate northerly breezes.
According to the national forecaster, showers will largely die out tonight leaving most of the country dry with clear spells.
Minimum temperatures tonight will be from 5° to 8° in moderate to fresh northerly breezes.
However, cloud will thicken across the eastern half of the country during the afternoon with rain developing along the southeast coast on Tuesday evening.
Highest temperatures will range from 14° to 17° with fresh northerly winds.
Outbreaks of rain will extend to most of the country on Tuesday night but some northwestern counties will remain dry.
Wednesday looks set to be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain. However, some brighter periods are likely at times in the west and northwest, according to the national forecaster.
Thursday will start cloudy with patchy rain and a few sunny spells developing in the afternoon but with the risk of heavy showers also.
Highest temperatures on Thursday will range from 14° to 17° degrees. There will be a mix of clear spells and showers overnight with cool lows of 6° to 9°.