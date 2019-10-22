New outlet for Zero Grazer in the south-east

Murphy’s Motors has just been appointed as a dealer for Zero Grazer – apparently one of only two such agents in the country.

The announcement was made at the official opening of the (New Holland) dealership’s new parts and sales outlet at Cillín Hill, Kilkenny, last Thursday, October 17.

Zero Grazer attracted plenty of attention at last month’s National Ploughing Championships in Co. Carlow, where it showcased the so-called Mini Grazer (pictured above and below).

Murphy’s Motors, of course, is best known as a New Holland dealer. It has been part of the New Holland dealer network (when factoring in New Holland’s constituent brands) for over 59 years – apparently making it the oldest ‘New Holland’ dealer in Ireland.

Opening the new depot at Cillín Hill was described as “future-proofing for the next generation”.

Commenting on the addition of the Zero Grazer franchise, Dick Murphy – a director of the business – said: “We have a policy when we choose a new franchise.

“We look for a product that is market-leading, reliable, with good back-up and people who will put our customers first.”

A large contingent from the Murphy family was present at last Thursday’s event. Bernie Murphy – also a director at Murphy’s Motors – told visitors just how deeply the family is rooted in the machinery industry.

She explained how her late father – Michael – started the business in 1960 in Glenmore, adding: “In 1974, our father was taken from us in a car accident, leaving my mother – Peggy – with six young children and a business to look after.

Our mother has always played an important role in the company, even after Dick and I took over in 1983.

“It was, therefore, only fitting that she officiated proceedings by cutting the ribbon at our new parts and sales outlet.”