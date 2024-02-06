Northern Ireland’s new Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, has said he will focus on implementing policies and strategies that benefit the climate and environment.

Muir now has the responsibility of heading Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

With his focus on climate and environment, Muir said he will also be seeking to support the “economically and socially significant” agriculture, food and fisheries sectors alongside rural communities.

“DAERA has an extensive and diverse portfolio, which impacts upon us all, including responsibility for protecting and improving our natural environment; farming and food production; animal and plant health; fishing and forest regeneration. It also plays a crucial role in supporting our rural communities,” he said.

“I intend to listen to, engage and strive to work with stakeholders and partners in every part of Northern Ireland including north/south and east and west. Together, we can achieve a lot.”

Advertisement

Agricultural challenges

Muir said his immediate goal will be to work across government and other partners to find “appropriate responses” to the immediate environmental and agricultural challenges faced by Northern Ireland.

“The situation we witnessed on Lough Neagh last summer is both a manifestation of those challenges and a reminder that we need to urgently deliver change,” he said.

“Whilst I am fully committed to protecting our environment and working across government, partner organisations and stakeholders to ensure our waterways are healthy for biodiversity, the public and for animals, it is clear that it will take many years, if not decades for the lough to improve and recover, there are no quick fixes here.

“We need to keep our focus on the longer term, ensuring that the executive adopts policies and programmes needed to deliver the challenging targets for reducing carbon emissions that the law now requires.

“It is important that we all recognise climate change as a priority when allocating budgets.”

Advertisement

NI farming communities

“I also want to reassure our farming and fishing communities of my commitment to working with them as they take the steps needed to reduce their carbon footprint and supporting them to enhance the natural and marine environment that I know they care so deeply about,” Muir said.

“I passionately believe that, working in partnership, we can deliver real improvement while also promoting economic resilience, financial sustainability and a responsive supply chain.

“This sector is of paramount importance to our economy, food security and of course, will be critical in helping us to achieve our environmental obligations.”

Muir said he is aware that there are “so many other challenges” that he will need to address, including the “devastating impact” of bovine TB on Northern Ireland’s farms and economy.

“It is a privilege to take on this responsibility and I look forward to working with partners and stakeholders as well as the wider community as we together join in the goal of safeguarding our environment, addressing climate change and ensuring our economy can grow sustainably,” he said.