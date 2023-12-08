Agriland Media Group is delighted to announce a new series on the platform in association with the National Dairy Council (NDC) which will highlight the farm support offered by the organisation.

The ‘Spotlight Series: NDC – securing the future for dairy‘ will consist of videos and articles, which will be published on the Agriland platform.

The series will provide an overview of the various supports that the farmer-funded representative body provides to dairy farmers and details of how it works to promote and protect Ireland’s internationally-renowned dairy reputation for excellent products which are sustainably produced.

NDC series

The four-part NDC series will cover topics such as where dairy fits into a sustainable diet for every generation.

In one instalment in the series, NDC’s senior nutritionist Marianne Walsh outlines the nutritional benefits of dairy and how unhealthy diets are one of the main contributors to poor health and disease.

She explains the value of dairy within a healthy diet and who it can contribute many of the daily required nutrients of the body.

NDC’s director of strategic operations, Mark Keller will also discuss the concept of protecting Ireland’s social licence now and into the future.

He will outline the work being carried out by the NDC to gauge consumer sentiment on attitudes to dairy to gain a better understanding of the consumer’s trust in Irish dairy.

The series will continue with two more video instalments and articles about the work being undertaken by the dairy body to ensure the sector remains profitable for producers.

The videos will be available here or by clicking Agriland’s YouTube profile and following along.