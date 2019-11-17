New job vacancies available in agri-sector

A number of new job opportunities have become available recently in the agriculture sector, ranging from farm assistants to sales advisors.

Below are just a few of the stand-out opportunities. To learn more about these jobs, including how to apply, visit AgriRecruit.

Sales advisor / sales support

Southern Fuel and Farm Supplies in Co. Cork is looking to fill two vacant positions.

The first of these is a technical sales advisor. The “ideal candidate” for this role will have: in-depth farming knowledge with experience in dairy and beef; communication skills; and the ability to work independently.

The key responsibilities will include, among others: supporting customers with advice; growth of the company’s customer base; and account management. Click here for more information

The second vacancy at Southern Fuel and Farm Supplies is a telesales/customer service person.

The required skills for this role are: a relevant agricultural qualification; communication and conversation skills; a “genuine interest” in farming-related issues; and attention to detail.

The role is likely to suit someone who has been involved in farming or agri-business. Click here for more information

Staying in Cork, but moving on to a different business, agricultural supply business Barrett Agri, based in west Co. Cork, is looking for a technical sales advisor.

The business is looking for someone who has: in-depth farming knowledge, particularly in dairy and beef; effective communications skills; and the ability to work independently.

The key responsibilities will be: advising customers; developing the customer base; and account management. Click here for more information

Farm assistant/worker

There are two jobs up for grabs for on-farm work, each at different ends of the country.

In Co. Wexford, a position has become available for a dairy farm assistant. The candidate should be passionate about dairy farming and be a “genuine team player”.

The responsibilities will include, among others: milking; animal health; calf rearing; and grassland management. Click here for more information

Across the country in Co. Galway, an “honest person” is being sought to work on a dairy farm there.

The position requires attention to detail and skill in operating machinery. Click here for more information

Regional Sales Manager

Fertiliser supplier Grassland Agro is looking for a regional sales manager to join its team for the north east and north-west region.

The successful candidate will be responsible for developing long-term relationships with customers and connecting with key business executives and industry stakeholders for the company.

Other key duties will include, among others: acting as the lead point of contact for all customer requests at all times; formulating and delivering sales targets; and account maintenance in line with company policy. Click here for more information

Livestock Manager

Country Crest Farming, based in Lusk in north Co. Dublin, is looking for a livestock manager to manage its state-of-the-art beef and livestock enterprise, which comprises a pedigree Aberdeen Angus and Hereford suckler herd.

Necessary skills for this job include sound leadership and decision making; experience in purchasing, livestock, calving and husbandry; delivering the highest animal welfare standards; and familiarity in regulations and quality schemes from Bord Bia and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine. Click here for more information

Machinery Technician

Teagasc is looking to fill a permanent post of a machinery technician to work at Kildalton College in Co. Kilkenny.

The role is to provide technical support to the running of educational programmes operated by the college.

The main duties and responsibilities will include, among others: preparing and delivering machinery/workshop skills training in line with approved curriculum; undertaking practical skills assessment and machinery proficiency testing of students; and assisting in the supervision of students on work experience. Click here for more information