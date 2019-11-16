3 lots with site potential to go under the hammer in Co. Galway

DNG Martin O’Connor Auctioneers is currently offering for sale by public auction lands at Derryherbert and Tooreena, Tully Cross, Connemara, Co. Galway.

The lands are located within close proximity to Tully Cross village and are being offered for sale in three lots. They are scheduled to go under the hammer at 3:30pm on Friday, November 29, in the Ellis Hall, Letterfrack, Co. Galway.

Site potential

Lot 1

Lot 1, on circa 2.11ac, with an asking price of €20,000, is situated in the townland of Derryherbert. The property is located on the approach to Tully Cross village.

The lands are located to the rear of a development of five individual houses with a tarmacadam roadway leading into the land. The land, in a convenient location, has potential for further housing (SPP).

Lot 2

Lot 2, on circa 5.2ac (2.03ha), has an asking price of €50,000. It is located on the Lettergesh Road, approximately 1km from Tully Cross village.

The plot is slightly elevated and fronts onto two roads. The land, with improvement works, has the potential to be returned to good grazing land.

Furthermore due to its good road frontage there is excellent potential for once-off housing sites for those that can demonstrate a local housing need in this area.

Lot 3

Lot 3, on circa 7.70ac (3.12ha), has an asking price of €75,000. It is located approximately 1.3km from Tully Cross village on a countryside lane, a short distance off the Lettergesh Road.

The property enjoys spectacular views of the open countryside, the harbour and the extensive coastline the area has to offer, according to the selling agents.

The plot has good road frontage and borders a small stream at the rear of the plot.

This is an excellent opportunity for persons involved in agriculture to expand their existing holdings or ideal for those looking to acquire a small plot of land for a hobby farm.

The land on an elevated hillside has the potential to be reclaimed back into good agricultural grazing/meadow land.

Due to its excellent location and fabulous views the potential for several once-off sites exists on the land for those that can demonstrate a local housing need.

For further details and maps, please contact DNG Martin O’Connor Auctioneers on: 091-866708.