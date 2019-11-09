55ac residential farm in west Cork ‘generating massive interest’ to date

Lehanes and Associates Ltd is currently offering for sale a circa 55ac residential farm, situated on the southern edge of Dunmanway town on the Clonakilty road, Maulashangarry, Dunmanway, Co. Cork.

The property is for sale whole, or the house can be bought separately on 0.5ac.

Farm on one convenient block

Lot 1 includes the farmhouse and lands, on circa 55ac, and is situated adjacent to the town’s development boundary.

It is an easily managed grassland holding, laid out in one convenient block, and benefits from extensive road frontage.

The majority of the farm is laid out in permanent pasture, apart from about 20ac which is in need of reclamation works. There are a few basic outbuildings; mainly an old hayshed and a workshop.

Advertisement

The farm is level, well drained and fertile, and is offered complete with a traditional-style farmhouse. However, according to Daniel, “the residence itself is in need of renovation”.

Massive interested generated

The property, on Lot 1, is for sale in its entirety and with the residence on 55ac; it is guiding at a price between €520,000 and €550,000.

Alternatively, the house, on Lot 2, can be bought on 0.5ac for €80,000.

Daniel Lehane, who is facilitating the sale, commented on the holding: “[The farm is] for sale by private treaty and [has] massive interest generating so far. This is one of the finest land holdings to hit the west Cork market this year.”

Further information on Maulashangarry Farm can be found online.