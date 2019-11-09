Pics and prices: ‘Ladies First Production Sale’

The ‘Ladies First Production Sale’ took place on Saturday last, November 2, at Blessington Livestock Mart, Co. Wicklow.

There was a strong entry of 84 in-lamb ewes and eight ewe lambs – from six different flocks – with an overall clearance rate of 65%.

The average price on the day was €596, which was back on previous years.

A top of price €2,600 was achieved by Ballyhibben Rhianna, sired by Trannon Panama and out of a Ballyhibben dam by Joint Venture.

The next highest price was €2,000 for a Ballyhibben second crop ewe sired by Castellau Figurehead out of a Ballyhibben bred dam.

Furthermore, six Charollais ewe lambs sold for an average price of €698, with a top price of €1,200 fetched by a lamb from the Knockcroghery flock.

Click on a thumbnail in the galleries (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer/sale price.

Ballyhibben flock

The Ballyhibben flock, owned by Michael Power, Co. Limerick, had the largest entry of ewes at the sale. Prices on the day ranged from €400/head up to €2,600/head.

Ardcath flock

The Ardcath flock, owned by Eugene O’Sullivan, Ardcath, Co. Meath, had a strong entry of ewes in the sale. At the previous production sale two years ago, Eugene achieved the top price for an in-lamb ewe. It sold for €1,650.

Seefinn flock

The Seefinn flock, owned by Pat Whyte, Kilrossanty, Co. Waterford, had a small entry of ewes at the production sale. All of the shearling ewes from his flock were on offer.

Ralahine flock

The Ralahine flock, owned by Gerard and Paula O’Leary, Newmarket-On-Fergus, Co. Clare, entered 15 ewes in to the production sale. The ewes were the first to be sold from the flock since it was established in 2011.

Knockcroghery flock

The Knockcroghery flock, owned by Mark, Declan, and Joe Miley, Ballyglass, Co. Roscommon, entered six ewe lambs in the production sale.

Rathskeagh flock

The Rathskeagh flock, owned by John Kearney, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, entered 20 ewes in the production sale.