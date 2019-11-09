20th annual Cavan craft and food fair showcases talent

The 20th annual Cavan craft and food fair will be held in the Kilmore Hotel on Sunday, November 10, from 11:00am to 5:30pm – with free admission.

“We are delighted to be part of Discover Ireland‘s ‘Taste The Island’ this year. ‘Taste The Island’ is Ireland’s first all-island food and drink celebration promoted by Failte Ireland,” said Anke Morgenroth, of Bear Essentials in Bawnboy which is running a campaign to encourage families to relocate there.

She organises the event along with Anne Godwin of Virginia Framing and Little Craft Room.

“We are committed to make the 20th fair an enjoyable event for traders and customers alike. Our aim is to showcase Irish crafts people, Irish food producers and local entrepreneurs and to encourage visitors to support the local community,” Anke said.

“The fair was developed 20 years with help from Leader, for the Cavan/Monaghan craft network. The network ended years ago and Anne and I took it on and made it into a craft and food fair. It will be our last this year as we are looking for an experienced event organiser to take over,” said Anke.

“There will be several new stands this year showcasing new jewellery design; candles; ceramics; patch work; skin care; cakes and breads; ice cream; Indian food; and also some very well-known local food producers,” she said.

“We have lots of local businesses taking part, including award-winning Moran’s jam which has participated in ‘Dragon’s Den’ as well as businesses coming from Dublin. The fair has grown enormously over the years.”

Children will receive sweets from Billy the big bear at 12:30pm and 3:30pm. There will be a raffle of door tickets at 5:00pm.

This year, Anne and Anke have chosen to give a free stand in support of the Cavan branch of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

For further details on the 20th craft and food fair, visit its Facebook page.