Irish Beef Producers info meeting this Monday

An information night on the Irish Beef Producers organisation is set to be held in Co. Cavan this Monday night, November 11.

Set to be held in Ballinagh Community Centre, in Ballinagh, Co. Cavan, the meeting will kick off at 8:30pm.

Speaking to AgriLand ahead of the meeting, Padraig Duffy, Cavan Beef Plan chairman, said:

“We’re trying to bring the information about the organisation to the people of Cavan, Monaghan and Louth.”

The chairman said that the night will provide information to farmers about the producer organisation and updates on the Beef Plan Movement’s activities of late.

The chairman noted that Beef Plan members Eoin Donnelly and Michael McManus will be in attendance with a couple of others.

When asked why farmers should attend, Duffy said: “It’s going to help with demanding the price that you want when you’re going; going in single file is not working and I don’t think it’s going to work.

“If people pool together it has to help. There are hundreds of producer organisations in France and they seem to be getting on well enough with it; they’re able to demand the price they want,” he said.

It will help to get a better price for people with strength in numbers.

“There would be someone able to negotiate on your behalf with the factory,” Duffy explained.