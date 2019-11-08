Farmer’s will worth over €3 million recently lodged

By Liam Collins

A farmer’s will worth more than €3 million was recently lodged in the Probate Office in Dublin.

Denis McSweeney, Mount, Desert, Clogheen, Co. Cork, who died on December 4, 2018, has left €3,001,532 in his will.

Laurence Lee of Oristown, Kells, Co. Meath, who died on September 25, 2017, has left €2,469,978 in his will.

Gabriel Hemeryck, a retired farmer of Flanders, Westmanstown Road, Lucan, Co. Dublin who died on September 9, 2018, has left €2,146,980 in his will.

Michael O’Donovan, Geragh, Rossmore, Clonakilty, Co. Cork, who died on February 10, 2018, left €2,141,903.

Thomas O’Brien a retired farmer of Bonianstown, Ardcath, Garristown, Co. Dublin who died on November 16, 2017, left €1,452,130 in his will.

Eugene Brennan, a retired farmer of Stepehenstown, Naas, Co. Kildare who died February 24, 2018, left €1,408,074.

John Bell, of Horstown, Lusk, Co. Dublin, died September 23, 2018, left €1,364,522.

Joseph O’Reilly, a retired farmer of The Glebe, Carlanstown, Kells, Co. Meath, who died on January 28, 2011, left €1,330,876 in his will.

James Kirwan, a retired farmer of Kilbranish, Bunclody, Co. Wexford, who died on March 14, 2018, has left €1,290,904.

Henry Farrell, a retired farmer of Ballinagappa, Clane, Co. Kildare, who died on January 23, 2018, left €1,178,348.

Patrick Fitzpatrick, a retired farmer of Ballybray, Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny, who died on July 7, 2016, left €1,066,776 in his will.

Last Will Procedure

When someone dies their property immediately passes into the hands of the executor.

In order for their property to be divided according to their wishes, the executor of their estate must apply to the Probate Office to certify that the will is valid and that all legal, financial and tax matters are in order – so that the executor or administrator can be allowed to get on with the job of distributing the estate.

The estate of the deceased cannot be administered until the grant of probate is received from the Probate Office.

The main functions of the office are: to proof wills; issue grants of probate and administration; preserve probate records for inspection; provide certified copies of probate documents; and to process court applications to the probate judge.

The value of estates may include property, including the family home, and should not be regarded as cash amounts.