Will lodged of farmer…who died 27 years ago
By Liam Collins
The will of a farmer who died almost exactly 27 years ago was recently lodged in the Probate Office in Dublin.
Michael Dillon of Corbally, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, who died on July 23, 1992, left €1,100,000.
Thomas Jones of Tipper Road, Naas, Co. Kildare, who died on November 25, 2017, has left an estate valued at €4,849,386 in his will.
James O’Toole, retired farmer of Ardoyne, Tullow, Co. Carlow, who died on January 8, 2017, left €2,737,049.
John O’Driscoll, a retired farmer of The Hill, Crosshaven, Co. Cork, who died on June 30, 2016, has left €2,242,466 in his will.
Michael Durney, of Cornafulla, Athlone, Co. Roscommon, who died on September 14, 2017, left €2,071,504.
Philip Clarke, Greaghnaforna, Baileborough, Co. Cavan, who died on January 14, 2017, left €1,427,868.
Anthony Coyne, Hardwood, Kinnegad, Co. Meath, who died on December 13, 2016, has left €1,420,728 in his will.
James Hyham, Carrig, Ballinascarthy, Clonakilty, Co. Cork, who died on November 20, 2016, has left €916,297.
Donal Purcell, Ballinalacken, Attanagh, Portlaoise, Co. Laois, who died on November 13, 2011, left €835,074.
Hugh Dawnay, Clashes Hall, Powersknock, Kilmeaden, Co. Waterford, who died on May 28, 2012, left €760,872.
Patrick J Nee, Fycorrenagh, Co. Donegal, who died on August 19, 2017, left €622,310.
Patrick Casey of Ballymaddock, Stradbally, Co. Laois, who died on April 26, 2017, has left €600,538 in his will.
James Kavanagh, Shanhoe, Abbeyleix, Co. Laois, who died on January 19, 2016, left €600,206.
Last Will Procedure
When someone dies their property immediately passes into the hands of the executor.
In order for their property to be divided according to their wishes, the executor of their estate must apply to the Probate Office to certify that the will is valid and that all legal, financial and tax matters are in order – so that the executor or administrator can be allowed to get on with the job of distributing the estate.
The estate of the deceased cannot be administered until the grant of probate is received from the Probate Office.
The value of estates may include property, including the family home, and should not be regarded as cash amounts.