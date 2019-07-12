Will lodged of farmer…who died 27 years ago

By Liam Collins

The will of a farmer who died almost exactly 27 years ago was recently lodged in the Probate Office in Dublin.

Michael Dillon of Corbally, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, who died on July 23, 1992, left €1,100,000.

Thomas Jones of Tipper Road, Naas, Co. Kildare, who died on November 25, 2017, has left an estate valued at €4,849,386 in his will.

James O’Toole, retired farmer of Ardoyne, Tullow, Co. Carlow, who died on January 8, 2017, left €2,737,049.

Patrick Doherty, Clonmany, Co. Donegal, who died on June 24, 2015, has left €2,405,778 in his will.

John O’Driscoll, a retired farmer of The Hill, Crosshaven, Co. Cork, who died on June 30, 2016, has left €2,242,466 in his will.

Michael Durney, of Cornafulla, Athlone, Co. Roscommon, who died on September 14, 2017, left €2,071,504.

Philip Clarke, Greaghnaforna, Baileborough, Co. Cavan, who died on January 14, 2017, left €1,427,868.

Anthony Coyne, Hardwood, Kinnegad, Co. Meath, who died on December 13, 2016, has left €1,420,728 in his will.

Noreen Mulhall, Barrowhouse, Athy, Co. Kildare, who died on September 5, 2015, left €970,619.

James Hyham, Carrig, Ballinascarthy, Clonakilty, Co. Cork, who died on November 20, 2016, has left €916,297.

Donal Purcell, Ballinalacken, Attanagh, Portlaoise, Co. Laois, who died on November 13, 2011, left €835,074.

Hugh Dawnay, Clashes Hall, Powersknock, Kilmeaden, Co. Waterford, who died on May 28, 2012, left €760,872.

Patrick J Nee, Fycorrenagh, Co. Donegal, who died on August 19, 2017, left €622,310.

Annie Coughlan, a retired farmer of Tullymore, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, who died on August 12, 2015, left €608,468.

Patrick Casey of Ballymaddock, Stradbally, Co. Laois, who died on April 26, 2017, has left €600,538 in his will.

James Kavanagh, Shanhoe, Abbeyleix, Co. Laois, who died on January 19, 2016, left €600,206.

Last Will Procedure

When someone dies their property immediately passes into the hands of the executor.

In order for their property to be divided according to their wishes, the executor of their estate must apply to the Probate Office to certify that the will is valid and that all legal, financial and tax matters are in order – so that the executor or administrator can be allowed to get on with the job of distributing the estate.

The estate of the deceased cannot be administered until the grant of probate is received from the Probate Office.

The main functions of the office are: to proof wills; issue grants of probate and administration; preserve probate records for inspection; provide certified copies of probate documents; and to process court applications to the probate judge.