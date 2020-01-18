New Holland T5 range: Three champions; one team

Whether it is doing loader work, working with front or rear mounted implements or travelling down the road, the New Holland T5 delivers premium features in a compact package.

The T5 range has been designed to be the ultimate all-rounder for today’s modern mixed farms, according to the agricultural machinery giant New Holland.

T5 Utility

The T5 Utility has a spacious VisionView cab offering outstanding all-round visibility, and a high-visibility roof hatch for comfortable loader use.

Easy entry and exit are a given, thanks to wide opening doors.

The new wide-frame front loader offers higher stability, even when working with the heaviest loads at maximum extension.

Equipped with a Tier 4A compliant Fiat Powertrain Technologies (FPT) Industrial F5C engine, the T5 delivers efficient power when required.

The optional 40kph ECO transport feature ensures quiet and fuel-efficient road work, while the all-new three-speed PTO delivers flexibility of option and operating efficiency.

The uprated rear linkage can now lift up to 4,400kg for more flexibility of operation.

T5 Electro-Command

For the first time on the T5 Electro Command range, operators can benefit from New Holland’s Terraglide front axle suspension, which helps ensure a silky-smooth ride on even the roughest terrain.

When paired with Comfort Ride cab suspension, you’ve discovered the key to farming luxury.

The T5 Electro Command’s compact dimensions are home to the highly efficient FPT Industrial F5C engine with ECOBlue Compact HI-eSCR technology for Tier 4B compliance.

It delivers increased performance and up to 24% more torque backup for more productivity.

T5 Auto-Command

The T5 multipurpose range has been further extended to encompass New Holland’s continuously variable, Auto Command transmission.

This new four-model series is powered by a Tier V compliant, FPT Industrial Nef four cylinder, 4.5L engine, with maximum outputs ranging from 110 to 140hp.

It can: deliver more power – up to 20hp more than the current T5.120 Electro Command model; and more comfort, thanks to the addition of the Horizon Cab, which is bigger, quieter and more comfortable.

The T5.140 Auto Command model is available in premium Blue Power configuration.

Developed for those agribusinesses which are looking for the “ultimate” in premium agriculture, performance and comfort are of supreme importance.