New Holland has been busy of late plugging gaps in its Irish dealership network and has just announced the appointment of Casey Tractors & Agri Spares Ltd., to cover counties Laois, Offaly and south Kildare.

Casey Tractors will operate from its depot in Garryhinch, Portarlington, Co. Offaly, offering a range of New Holland products and parts including tractors, telehandlers, balers and New Holland branded Implements.

Casey Tractors part of community

The family-run business is owned by Denise and Bob Casey and this appointment marks its first partnership with a full line manufacturer. New Holland balers will be available from Casey Tractors as part of the manufacturer’s range of implements

The Caseys have been serving the local farming community for over three decades selling machinery, parts and spares and they will continue to offer full service and aftersales support throughout the area.

Casey Tractors already holds a good and varied stock of tractors and construction equipment at its base at the foot of the Sliabh Blooms near Portarlington.

Delight at new appointment

New Holland tells us that it is very pleased to be able to partner with Caseys to continue the development of the dealership over the coming years in the area.

Denise Casey, dealer principal at Casey Tractors commented:

“We are we delighted to have been able expand our agricultural operations with the New Holland brand. We look forward to working with all of the many loyal New Holland customers in the area and wish them a warm welcome to Casey’s as we grow our business in the area together with New Holland.”

Pat Smith, New Holland business director for UK noted that the manufacturer is delighted to welcome the Portarlington company to the New Holland dealer network in Ireland.

He believes that they bring the right mix of industry experience and an ambition to grow their business with New Holland.

Smith goes on to say that it is the ability of Casey’s to provide a local service to local people, something that has been central to the principles of the New Holland dealer network over many years, which particularly attracted the manufacturer to the dealer.