Aviva Ireland is to provide funding of €5 million to the Nature Trust which will result in the planting of 1.2 million native tree saplings.

The donation, the largest received by the not-for-profit company backed by Coillte and Forestry Partners, will create 400ha of new native woodlands across a number of sites throughout Ireland.

The total landcover of the afforestation project will be the equivalent to over 560 Aviva Stadium pitches.

According to the Central Statistics Office, Ireland has among the lowest levels of tree cover in Europe.

The planting of the saplings will begin this winter and continue over the coming years, with Aviva employees being encouraged to volunteer their time to help with the project.

Advertisement

The new woodlands will include species such as oak, birch, holly, alder, rowan, hawthorn, guelder rose, blackthorn and hazel.

Along with sequestering carbon, the afforestation projects, which will be fully open to the public, will enhance biodiversity. Ciarán Fallon, managing director, The Nature Trust; and Declan O’Rourke, chief executive of Aviva Insurance Ireland. Image: Naoise Culhane

Commenting on the project, Declan O’Rourke, chief executive of Aviva Insurance Ireland said:

“Sustainability is of strategic importance to us as a business, from purchasing renewable electricity for our offices in Ireland since 2011 to the funding we are providing today.

“Climate change is a systemic risk impacting society, businesses, our business and our customers. No single company can tackle climate change alone and so we are looking to work in partnership with others.”

Last year, Aviva announced its ambition to become a net zero business by 2040.

Advertisement

This will include an all-electric company car fleet and 25% cut in the carbon intensity of investments by 2025.

Ciarán Fallon, managing director of the Nature Trust, welcomed the funding from Aviva.

“This is a significant step forward in our mission to increase the level of native woodland cover in Ireland on a large scale.

“These new native woodlands will be managed for nature with public access in perpetuity, for the benefit of people, nature and climate,” he said.



