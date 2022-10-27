The deadline for the submission of weights under the Dairy Beef Calf Scheme is fast approaching.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) is reminding farmers that the closing date for the submission of weights is next Tuesday (November 1).

Speaking this morning (Thursday, October 27), Des Morrison, the association’s livestock chairperson, urged farmers who have applied for the scheme to ensure that the calves are weighed and the weights are submitted to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) by 5:30p.m next Tuesday.

Morrison said that, although farmers can submit weights by post, it would be safer to submit online given the short timeframe between now and the closing date.

The payment is €20/head on a minimum of five eligible calves and a maximum of 40 eligible calves.

An eligible calf that was born between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, is a male calf of a dairy breed and/or a calf of either sex born to a dairy breed dam and a beef breed sire.

To receive payment, the calf must be weighed after 12 weeks of age and before November 1, 2022.

“Farmers need to move quickly to meet the deadline.”

Morrison called on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to consider extending the closing date.

“The deadline is tight and at this late stage, the minister should also consider an extension to the deadline to allow farmers meet the conditions of the scheme and receive payment in what is an important scheme, and a scheme that needs to be improved and enhanced going forward,” he added.

Food Vision dairy report

In other ICMSA-related news, the association has criticised the final report from the Food Vision Dairy Group.

Minister McConalogue received the final report from the group this week. It contains a number of proposals on how to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the dairy sector.

The ICMSA is one of a number of farming bodies that are unhappy with the report, with its president, Pat McCormack, saying Irish farmers will “not be made fools of”.

McCormack said that farmers were “ready to play” their part in fighting climate change but they need the support from government to do so.