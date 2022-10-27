A 7ac parcel of arable land near Lusk in north Co. Dublin has been brought to the market and is now up for sale.

Bidding for the land in Rathmooney, of which an area of 3ac is under glass, begins at €260,000, according to REA Grimes.

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac location, the farm land includes an artesian well which produces 55,000L of water per day. Image source: REA Grimes

While the glass itself is dated and in need of investment, the property has three-phase electric and natural gas power sources on site. Viewings can be arranged by appointment only.

Advertisement

30ac land in Co. Meath

30ac of agricultural land in Julianstown, Co. Meath will be up for public auction on Friday, November 18 at 3:00p.m.

The non-residential agricultural holding, which is laid out in two divisions, will be placed on the market at a guide price of €900,000 in total, or €30,000/ac.

The locality is supported by an established farming infrastructure with abbatoirs, contractors, merchants, livestock marts and other service industries all close at hand, according to REA T.E. Potterton. Image source: REA T.E. Potterton

Excellent crop husbandry has been employed by the owners over the years through regular rotation of crops. The land is presently in stubble following a crop of parsnips, according to REA T.E. Potterton.

Advertisement

The lands lend themselves to most farming enterprises including growing a broad range of cereals and root production, and dry stock and dairy farming, the firm added. Image source: REA T.E. Potterton

The property is placed 7km from the M1 motorway affording quick and easy access to the airport and Dublin city centre, and benefits from frontage onto the R132 and the R150.

“Whilst the lands are presently zoned agriculture, the future development of these lands cannot be overlooked given their proximity to existing housing developments,” according to REA T.E. Potterton.