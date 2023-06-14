Danone Ireland has appointed a healthcare director to lead its Specialised Nutrition category in Ireland, which operates under the Nutricia brand.

Danone provides nutritional support to people of all ages, including patients in hospital and care settings, and people in the community.

A member of Danone Ireland’s leadership team, Anne O’Grady brings over 20 years’ experience to the role, having spent time in various marketing and medical roles in Nutricia. Anne O’Grady

Most recently she held the role of head of medical affairs and market access, as well as previously working as a healthcare professional within the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Killian Barry, managing director, Danone Ireland said: “I am delighted to announce Anne’s appointment as healthcare director.

“At Danone, we know nutrition has the power to make a positive difference to health experiences and outcomes and our Specialised Nutrition category is fundamental to our purpose of bringing health through food to as many people as possible.

“Anne has already made a significant contribution to our Nutricia brand in Ireland. Under her leadership, we look forward to further growing our specialised nutrition category and continuing to improve nutrition and care for Irish patients and consumers in partnership with the Irish health service.”

Danone

Danone says that its Nutricia portfolio of science-based nutritional solutions is designed to support people’s specific nutritional needs at all stages of life, from early life nutrition to older age, including people with special medical requirements, people with certain health conditions and those undergoing medical treatment.

Through Nutricia, Danone works with partners such as the Irish Nutrition and Dietetic Institute (INDI); the Irish Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (IrSPEN); and Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI).

With these organisations, its focus is on collaborating to provide nutritional education and increase awareness of the role of nutrition as an integral part of healthcare.