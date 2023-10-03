The new Forestry Programme “runs the risk of being plagued by the same issues as the previous programme”, according to Sinn Féin.

Claire Kerrance, the party’s spokesperson on agriculture, food and the marine, said that, despite the new programme, issues around the licencing system remain.

“There appears to be no licence plan in place yet for the remainder of 2023, or for 2024. In addition, there is little sign of clear timelines around licencing improving and no commitments on this matter from Minister (for Agriculture, Food and the Marine) Charlie McConalogue,” Kerrane said.

“As those representing the sector have noted, the new Forestry Programme runs the risk of being plagued by the same issues as the previous programme if licences are still preventing uptake in the scheme.

“This is really disappointing, and the minister should prioritise addressing licencing process, given the impact of significant backlogs on the forestry sector in recent years,” the Roscommon-Galway TD added.

She also expressed concern over the possibility that some applications for the afforestation scheme from the old programme that are yet to be approved will be considered ineligible under the new programme.

3% of applications to the previous afforestation scheme under the last national forestry programme are now in ineligible areas in the new programme.

That’s according to Minister McConalogue, who confirmed that figure in an answer to a parliamentary question from Labour Party TD Brendan Howlin.

There are 437 applications that are currently on hand that were received under the previous programme.

Those 3% of applications are now ineligible under the conditions of the scheme as they are within 1.5km of a curlew site. Of the remainder, over 70% will require further assessment regarding their eligibility as they are in areas where new restrictions may apply.

Kerrane said: “Further assessment is required and these farmers and foresters will have to wait even longer for a response to their afforestation application.”

She also criticised communication around the programme.

“I understand that the (Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine) has held a series of information sessions, but confusion remains around the programme and new rules. A lack of clarity will not encourage uptake amongst farmers and forestry landowners, or help us meet the afforestation target of 8,000ha/year,” Kerrane said.

The Sinn Féin deputy added: “These issues need to be ironed out as soon as possible if the new programme is to be a success.

“I understand that Minister McConalogue and (Minister of State Pippa Hackett) will be before the Joint Oireachtas Committee (on Agriculture, Food and the Marine) this week, and I would expect that they will provide further information on how they intend to address these concerns and challenges.

“It is important that communication is clear and answers are provided if the new programme is to be the turning point it needs to be on forestry,” Kerrane said.