The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said that proposed new regulations on dog control will have to be backed up with proper enforcement.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue is today (Tuesday, March 28) bringing a memo to Cabinet recommending stronger penalties for owners who fail to keep their dogs under control.

The interim report from the interdepartmental working report on the control of dogs has 15 recommendations including increasing the fine under the Control of Dogs Act from €2,500 to €5,000.

The report also calls on the government to hire 40 new dog wardens across the country.

The working group was established in the wake of a violent attack by a pit bull terrier on a young boy in Co. Wexford late last year, along with numerous dog attacks on sheep in recent weeks.

Dog attack on sheep in Co. Limerick Image Source: Noel Woulfe

IFA Sheep Committee chair Kevin Comiskey said that the stronger regulations would “go some way to address the growing problem of dog attacks on livestock”.

“IFA had looked for a centralised database, larger fines and more dog wardens to enforce stricter controls. The authorities have been slow to bring in what was needed, but this would appear to be a step in the right direction,” he said.

However, Comiskey said enforcement will be key to the success of the proposed regulations.

“Far too many farmers, particularly sheep farmers, are in fear of a dog attack and the devastation it can leave. I would hope the resources are made available to bring about changes.”

The IFA Sheep chair said that a culture change is needed among dog owners in how they approach farmland and what they believe to be acceptable.

He said that a recent alleged assault by a dog walker on a farmer in Co. Wicklow suggests “there is still an issue among some recreational users”.

Comiskey said that all dog owners should know that they are fully liable for all damage and suffering caused to farmers and their sheep by their dogs.

He said dogs should not be allowed in or near farmland and he urged all dog owners to behave in a responsible way and adhere to this.

The IFA Sheep chair called on Minister Charlie McConalogue to deliver the strengthened legislation as a matter of urgency and have it in place before the end of the year.