The March Animal Health Series, in association with MSD Animal Health Ireland, will conclude with the final episode tonight (Tuesday, March 28).

The broadcast is brought to you by Agriland, and can be viewed on our platform from 7:00p.m this evening.

This evening’s discussion will focus on the fundamentals of fertility.

Farmers John and Jimmy Bourke will host the discussion on the issue at their farm in Co. Tipperary.

They will be joined by Dennis Howard, a technical manager with Munster Bovine, and Eleanor Kirwan, ruminant veterinary manager with MSD Animal Health Ireland.

Tonight’s episode brings to an end a highly informative series, which covered a range of issues that farmers should be mindful of during breeding season.

The first episode, which was broadcast on Thursday, March 16, featured vet Donal Lynch from Slieve Bloom Veterinary Clinic speaking with Catherine Heffernan, customer and technical support manager with MSD Animal Health Ireland, on pre-breeding preparations.

In the second broadcast, on Tuesday, March 21, vet Frank O’Sullivan was joined by Co. Meath dairy farmer Conor O’Sullivan, and Sarah Higgins, ruminant veterinary manager with MSD Animal Health Ireland, to talk about pneumonia in calves.

The third and most recent episode, broadcast last Thursday (March 23), saw a discussion focussed on controlling coccidiosis in lambs and calves.

The broadcast featured Helena Madden, ruminant veterinary manager with MSD Animal Health Ireland, speaking with Co. Galway-based vet Conor Geraghty on the farm of Seamus Quigley near Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.

Tonight’s episode, the last in the series, is sure to be just as informative as those that have come before.

