New Deutz-Fahr dealer appointed for Kilkenny and Carlow

Eardly Agricultural Service has announced that it has been appointed as a Deutz-Fahr dealer for counties Kilkenny and Carlow.

The outlet will be an agent not only for Deutz-Fahr tractors, but also combine harvesters and machinery. The announcement was made via social media channels just before Christmas – on December 22.

A well-known business in the region, the dealership already holds several agencies, including Krone and Amazone.

In related news, SDF (Same Deutz-Fahr) appointed Graham Barnwell (pictured below) as its new UK and Ireland country manager during 2018.

Graham has spent most of his career working with the after-sales side of the SLH (Same-Lamborghini-Hurlimann) Group and subsequently with the SDF Group since its inception in 1997.

Until 2003 he held the position of service manager with the company.

Various product and marketing roles followed within the organisation until he was promoted to the position of the group’s UK marketing manager in 2010.

He held that position until sales management responsibilities were added in January of 2018.

A company spokesman said: “With more than 15 years of experience gained in sales and marketing within the SDF Group, Mr. Barnwell has the appropriate credentials to take the company forward in the UK and Ireland and to face the numerous opportunities and challenges that exist – within the combine harvester and small, medium and large-horsepower tractor market sectors.”

In other recent SDF news, Deutz-Fahr’s new factory has been busy churning out tractors. The so-called ‘Deutz-Fahr Land’ opened back in 2017.