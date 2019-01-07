Appeal for info following machinery thefts

A series of thefts took place over the Christmas period, with vehicles stolen in counties Meath and Armagh.

Information has been sought in relation to the separate raids.

Missing Massey

Between December 21 and December 24 last a red Massey Ferguson 250 tractor was stolen from a farmyard on the Anna Hugh Road, Loughgall, Co. Armagh, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

“The machine is fitted with a Lambourn cab and also had a yard scrapper attached at the time of the theft,” the PSNI said in a statement, accompanied with an image of the tractor (above).

“If you have seen this tractor or you have any information surrounding it please contact police quoting the reference 648 24/12/18 or alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800-555-111.”

Toyota theft

Meanwhile, in Co. Meath, a farrier has appealed for information relating to a Toyota Hilux jeep that was stolen from the Moynalty area, near Kells.

Norman Geraghty, from Co. Meath, posted an appeal for the 4X4 after it was stolen on Friday night (January 4).

The vehicle has a registration plate bearing the number: 131-MH-1770.

Advice

A specialised rural crime team in the UK recently offered advice to farmers and rural-dwellers in a bid to avoid criminal activity relating to the theft of equipment and livestock.