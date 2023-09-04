The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) has announced the addition of a new Beef Finishing Profile to HerdPlus.

According to ICBF, the new profile allows farmers to analyse their herd’s finishing performance at both herd level and on an individual animal basis.

The data displayed in the herd-level dashboard and the animal profile section will update based on the filter option(s) selected.

The profile enables farmers to filter data returned on screen by:

Finishing period;

Animal type (steers, heifers, young bulls, cows, aged bulls);

Breed type (suckler, dairy x beef, dairy x dairy);

Animal origin (homebred or purchased animals).

The herd-level dashboard aims to provide farmers in the business of finishing cattle with an overview of their herd average performance across a range of metrics for finishing systems.

The information is displayed under two separate headings:

Key Performance Indicators: Provides herd average information for factory price, price/kg and lifetime euro/day;

Finishing Performance: Provides herd average information for carcass weight, carcass grade, carcass fat and age at finish (months).

The animal profile section enables farmers to view the finishing performance of each animal on an individual basis.

It displays relevant information on individual animals such as the tag number; date of birth; breed; Commercial Beef Value (CBV); origin; days on farm; age at finish; carcass weight; grade; fat; price/kg; factory price; and lifetime €/day.

According to ICBF, the information avaliable in the new Beef Finishing Profile is also available to download in excel or PDF format.

The new profile is available to all HerdPlus members. It can be accessed by logging into a HerdPlus account.

Under the ‘View Profiles’ dropdown, select the ‘Finishing’ option under the ‘Beef’ heading.