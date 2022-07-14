Elphin Livestock Mart in Co. Roscommon has confirmed that it recently appointed a new assistant manager.

Ciaran Lynch, from Croghan, has been heavily involved in the mart over the past four years as a member of the board of directors and currently holds the role of mart secretary.

The married father-of-three previously worked in sales in the construction and motor industries and continues to run a beef farm at home.

Elphin Mart manager, Kevin Caslin, who is also a Roscommon native, welcomed Lynch to his new role and said he looked forward to working closely with him over the coming years.

Commenting on his recent appointment, Ciaran Lynch said:

“I am delighted to be appointed as assistant manager of Elphin Livestock Mart, the leading livestock mart in the country and I very much look forward to working with Kevin, our mart manager and all the staff and loyal customers of Elphin.

“I hope to play a significant role in continuing to build on Elphin’s reputation as the supplier of prime quality cattle and sheep across the Island of Ireland and further afield,” he said.

Recently-appointed chair of Elphin Mart, Bernard Donohue also welcomed the new assistant manager.

“Elphin has proudly served the farmers of Roscommon and beyond since 1961. Our mart continues to play a leading role in providing quality, nutrient-dense Irish beef to nourish consumers at home and across the globe.

“Ciaran and our recently appointed mart manager, Kevin Caslin will both play a key role in ensuring that the mart’s future strategy is relevant and aligned with the needs of our shareholders, our customers, and our customers’ customers in a rapidly changing world,” Donohue said. Kevin Caslin, mart manager; Pat Dockery, retiring chair; Ciaran Lynch, mart secretary and assistant mart manager; Carmelita Caslin, retiring after 33 years as secretary; Gerry Connellan, retiring after 26 years as manager; with Bernard Donohue, chair

“The board of Elphin Mart recently held a retirement event to thank outgoing mart manager, Gerry Connellan; outgoing secretary, Carmelita Caslin and outgoing chairman, Pat Dockery, for their outstanding work, commitment and drive over the past number of years,” he continued.

“We wish Gerry, Carmelita and Pat well and thank them for their great work. The board also wishes to welcome our two new members, Sean Moran and Martin Travers,” Donohue concluded.

Last year, Elphin Mart, which employs 30 people, achieved a record sales turnover, despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sales turnover was €27.7 million, an increase of 66% from pre-Covid times in 2019.

Mart sales were up 5% and 40% for cattle and sheep respectively, compared to 2020.

Cattle sales to Northern Ireland increased by 50%, relative to 2020.