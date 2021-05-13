Elphin Mart has appointed a new mart manager to take over the reins from the long-serving Gerry Connellan.

Taking up the role is Kevin Caslin, a native of Roscommon, from Hillstreet which is just over the road from Elphin, who has been working for Dawn Meats in Ballyhaunis for the past 10 years.

Confirming the new appointment to Agriland, outgoing mart manager of Elphin Mart, Gerry Connellan said: “The rumours are true, I’m going to be hanging up my boots shortly.

“Kevin Caslin is going taking over the role of mart manager as of Monday, May 24. Although, I’ll still be around for a while – giving him a hand settling in.

“Kevin has been working for Dawn Meats for the past 10 years and has also worked in a mart before this, so he will bring with him a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role.”

The news of Kevin’s appointment comes after Gerry himself said at the end of 2020 that he was planning to retire, after 26 years at the helm of Elphin Mart.

However, Gerry continued in his position until now, guiding the mart throughout its toughest period during the Covid-19 pandemic and will remain at the mart until the new appointee settles into the role.