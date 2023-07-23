As of July 1, this year, Irish herds importing livestock from non-EU countries are restricted for a period of 30 days.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), the new regulation applies to the import of cattle (bovine); sheep (ovine); pigs (porcine); goats (caprine); camels (camelid); and deer (cervid) from non-EU countries.

This new restriction period does not apply to registered horses (equine) or pets such as dogs and cats (canine and feline).

The restriction doesn’t apply to the movement of animals moved into the herd from another establishment in Ireland (including Northern Ireland) or from another EU member state.

Nor does it apply to an animal that is moved directly to slaughter at an establishment engaged in the lawful slaughter of animals of that class or description.

According to DAFM, inspections and checks for compliance with the new regulation started on July 1, and restriction status of the place of destination also went live on the Animal Identification and Movement (AIM) and Animal Health Computer System (AHCS) on the same date.

What the new regulation essentially means is that once an operator moves an animal into their herd from a non-EU country, their herd is restricted for a period of 30 days.

The legislation makes it an offence to move any animal out of the farm during the 30-day restriction period except to slaughter or to a knackery.

DAFM said this is to “ensure that intracommunity trade in bovine, ovine, caprine, camelid, cervid and porcine animals can continue by preventing indirect contact at places such as marts, shows and assembly centres with animals sold from an importing farm”.

Herdowners and farmers importing livestock who may be impacted by the new regulation can view the legislation on the Irish Statute Book website.