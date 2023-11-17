Gardaí in Co. Meath have issued a fresh warning for dog owners to ensure their pets are under control following a number of incidents in which sheep were killed.

The dog attacks occurred recently in the Wilkinstown and Bohermeen areas of Navan.

In a post on social media, gardaí from Meath Crime Prevention told dog owners “never assume your pet is not capable of killing sheep, as they all are.”

A dog attack could result in one month in prison and/or a €600 fine under Section 9 of the ‘Control of Dogs Act 1986’ .

Gardaí also stated that farmers have a right to shoot any animal that is worrying their livestock.

Commenting on a dog attack in recent days in the Moynalty area, the vice-chair of Meath County Council, Councillor Paul McCabe said that “any dog, large or small, may become involved in attacking sheep”.

“Dog attacks cause real and serious injury to sheep and can often have a horrific and long lasting impact, both financially and emotionally, on the farmers and their families,” he said.

The Fianna Fáil councillor added that dog owners need to realise “that even quiet, docile dogs can turn into killers, especially if they join other dogs”.

‘‘We are all aware of the terrible dog attacks on sheep over the last number of years. This is not acceptable.

“In my own parish over the past 14 months there have been a number of savage attacks resulting in the loss of over 20 sheep.

“Dog wardens and An Garda Síochána are doing what they can, but they cannot patrol every part of the county at all times. The solution rests with dog owners,” he said.

Cllr McCabe said that owning a dog means that a person has to feed, house and care for their pet.

“You must also remember that you have to keep them under control at all times. Never let your dog out unsupervised, especially at night,” he added.

“It is the responsibility of dog owners to ensure that they are in control of their dogs at all times.

“Attacks on sheep can result in serious economic losses to the farmer, for which the dog owner can be held liable.

“Some sheep never recover fully from a dog attack and can suffer ongoing health problems, including reproduction problems and nervousness,” he said.

Cllr McCabe recognises that a large majority of dog owners are responsible but a momentary lapse in concentration can have “disastrous consequences”.