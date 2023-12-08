This series is a collaboration between Agriland Media Group and the National Dairy Council (NDC). The ‘Spotlight Series: NDC – securing the future for dairy’ will consist of videos and articles, and will be published on the Agriland platform. In this first instalment, Mark Keller discusses the relationship with consumers.

Mark Keller joined the NDC earlier this year as director of strategic operations, previously spending over six years as head of sales and marketing at Dairygold Food Ingredients.

He knows the industry and its challenges well, and is keen to make an impact in promoting the farmer voice to Irish consumers.

“We need to show our dairy farmers and farmer shareholders that the NDC is delivering on their behalf, efficiently, and building trust with consumers so they can make informed choices,” he said.

“Irish milk is such a nutritious, quality product, and always had been. The dairy sector needs some championing right now – and there is a lot to champion.

“The Irish dairy production system is one of the most sustainable versus our global counterparts – we are on a journey and this story needs to be told.”

NDC – current perceptions

Irish milk has one of, if not the lowest carbon footprint per litre equivalent than anywhere else in the world.

Irish dairy farmers are also educated and pro-active – the implementation of world-leading technologies and innovative farming practices to improve efficiencies and climate efforts is evident on so many farms today.

With constant noise coming from many quarters, the public perception of dairy farming is constantly in jeopardy.

With the need for continued improvements in sustainability being essential to Ireland meeting its climate targets, Irish dairy farming families across the country have, and will continue to, embrace innovation in farming practices to meet their commitments.

If we look at the current market, dairy production is back, demand is stable to growing, but milk price is down against the backdrop of increasing input costs.

Despite this, Irish dairy farmers continue to invest to reduce their environmental impact while delivering fresh nutritious produce every day of the year.

The NDC commissions regular consumer research pulses on attitudes to the dairy production system to assess consumers’ trust in Irish dairy farmers to protect the land, and their perceptions of dairy products as a healthy and nutritious option as part of a balanced diet.

The NDC also carries out this research to test consumers’ understanding and belief that the Irish dairy production system can be sustainable.

We are pleased to say that since launching the new research model, Irish consumer trust in our production system is up from 65% in May to 70% in recent tracking completed this November, and this is up from 47% from November 2022.

81% of Irish consumers (up 2% since May) trust that Irish dairy products are part of healthy balanced diet with 79% supporting the belief that the Irish dairy production system is sustainable – up 3% since May.

NDC communications strategy

The NDC’s communications strategy is built on two key message pillars – to advocate for the Irish dairy industry’s social licence to produce, and to exercise its duty of care to educate and inform consumers on the benefits of Irish dairy products as part of a healthy and sustainable diet.

Through our successful Farmer Ambassador Programme, the NDC continues to amplify these messages through the voice of our farmers and their families.

This new cohort of young, educated, and energised farmers are the future of Irish dairy and they are passionate about securing Ireland’s dairy sector for the coming generations and the sustainability of their communities across Ireland.

Our farmer ambassadors have real positive stories to tell.

They are embracing and employing the latest in new technologies, using science and data across grassland management, water filtrations systems, increasing biodiversity, introducing renewable energy technologies, reducing fertiliser spreading, all with significant results and are witnessing the difference this is making.

The NDC gives them the opportunity to tell their stories and show consumers what they are doing.

Climate action

In terms of the journey to lower emissions by 2030, we know there is a lot to be done. But we are on the journey already; in the last few months we have seen a significant reduction in fertiliser use as a direct result of sowing clover into grass and expanding multi-species swards.

This reduces the spreading of nitrates and chemicals as clover naturally sequesters nitrogen from the atmosphere, reducing the impact on waterways.

Farmers are also using the low emissions slurry spreading (LESS) system and targeted slurry spreading.

The benefits of these and other practices are resulting in a gradual improvement in water quality, soil health and biodiversity.

Trust issues

The Irish dairy production system on farm is industry-leading in many critical areas and we are on a journey like any other small, medium, and large enterprise and Irish dairy farmers take their responsibilities seriously.

Our role at the NDC is to continue to build trust with consumers, to inform them on progress, to remind them about the important benefits of dairy consumption for all ages.

We believe that trust will be maintained by informing the public on how our industry is progressing towards its climate goals.

It is a long and challenging road but Irish dairy farming families, proud of their heritage, are very aware of their responsibilities and like all industries, with continued public support, will continue to develop this vital social and economic pillar of the Irish economy.

Irish dairy farming families are proud and resilient, and despite all of the challenges they face, there are many opportunities ahead.

Dairy is an extremely valuable product in terms of nutrition and health benefits and consumers are more aware of this today.

Innovation in nutrition is driving growth in the market. Irish dairy farmers want to be part of this future growth, and they are determined to meet climate challenges head on to ensure a sustainable future for their industry.

The future for Ireland’s dairy producers is positive – not without challenges – but very positive.

