Met Éireann has issued Status Orange and Status Yellow weather warnings for wind and heavy rainfall across the country with effect from tonight, Tuesday, December 26, until tomorrow, Wednesday, December 27.

The national forecaster has put in place a Status Orange rainfall warning for Kerry, and west Cork.

The warning says: “Very heavy rain overnight (Tuesday), followed by intense heavy showers tomorrow (Wednesday). Localised flooding is possible.”

This weather warning was issued today, Tuesday, December 26, and remains valid until midnight on Wednesday, December 27.

Advertisement

As well as the Status Orange warning for Kerry and west Cork, a Status Yellow wind and rain warning is in place for for the whole island of Ireland.

This warning outlines: “Heavy rain overnight (Tuesday), followed by heavy showers tomorrow (Wednesday), may lead to localised flooding.

“Strong southerly winds overnight, veering southwesterly tomorrow, in conjunction with spring tides, may lead to coastal flooding.” Source: Met Éireann

This warning is valid from 8:00p.m. today, Tuesday, December 26, until midnight on Wednesday, December 27.

Advertisement

For Northern Ireland, the UK Met Office has issued a Status Yellow wind and rain warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

This warning notes: “Wet and windy weather on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is likely to cause some disruption.”

This warning is valid from 2:00p.m. until 10:00p.m. on Wednesday, December 27.

With the wind and heavy rainfall weather warnings in place, farmers should take all necessary precautions to minimise risk of the weather causing any harm to property.