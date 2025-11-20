National Meals on Wheels Network to mark 10th anniversary

The National Meals on Wheels Network will mark its 10th anniversary with a special conference, bringing together volunteers, service providers, policymakers, health and social care professionals, and community leaders from across Ireland.

The event, which will take place in Limerick’s Strand Hotel tomorrow (Friday, November 21), will celebrate a decade of commitment to supporting older people and vulnerable adults in communities nationwide.

It will be officially opened by Minister of State at the Department of Health with responsibility for older people, Kieran O’Donnell.

Community based

Founded in 2015, the National Meals on Wheels Network, operating under the umbrella of Irish Rural Link, has grown into a coordinated voice for over 305 local service providers across Ireland.

For 10 years, the network has championed the role of community-based meal delivery services, ensuring that people living alone or facing food insecurity receive affordable meals, social contact and wellbeing checks.

Commenting on the occasion, Tracey Noone, development officer of the National Meals on Wheels Network, said: “For a decade, the National Meals on Wheels Network has demonstrated what communities can achieve when they come together.

“Our members are the heart of their towns and villages—supporting independence, reducing isolation, and bringing comfort and connection to thousands every week.”

This year’s anniversary conference honours the people, partnerships, and progress that have shaped the Meals on Wheels community across Ireland.

It will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, and workshops that:

Celebrate the achievements of the past 10 years;

Connect with fellow providers and volunteers;

Share insights and innovations;

Help shape the future of both the National Meals on Wheels Network and the Meals on Wheels sector.

The event will also highlight the achievements across the network since 2015, including growth in service capacity, expanded regional collaboration, and innovations rolled out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A range of topics discussed at the event will include social enterprise development and Identity, environmental health and safety compliance, budgeting and finances, as well as nutrition and meal planning.

Critical needs

In 2024 alone, the service delivered approximately 2.8 million meals nationwide.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the network said Meals on Wheels service providers "stepped up and responded to the critical needs of their communities, tripling the annual rate of meal delivery for this period".

With ongoing waiting lists to access the service, and 30% of service providers not receiving any HSE funding, the National Meals on Wheels Network has called for increased ring-fenced multi-annual funding of €10 million.

The 10th anniversary conference will acknowledge the dedication of thousands of volunteers who power Meals on Wheels services.

As the network looks ahead to the next decade, it reaffirms its commitment to advocating for sustainable funding, strengthening national coordination, and championing the vital role of community-led supports in Ireland’s social care landscape.