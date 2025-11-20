Tirlán wins Cogeca award for water quality project

Tirlán and its co-op members have received an award for its science-based model to improve water quality.

The award was presented at the 6th edition of the Cogeca European Award for Cooperative Innovation.

The ceremony night, which was held in the European Parliament in Brussels yesterday (Wednesday, November 19), gave out gongs to 11 cooperatives from across seven countries for their contributions to sustainability, digitalisation, community empowerment, and economic development within Europe’s agri-food sector.

This year's event coincided with the UN International Year of Cooperatives, which, according to Tirlán, highlighted the role cooperatives play in "driving rural resilience and farmer-led innovation".

Tirlán and its project partners were among the award winners within the 'Environmental Value Creation' category for their 'Farming for Water: River Slaney Project'.

River Slaney project

The project aimed to help enhance water quality in the River Slaney, which flows through the heart of the Tirlán catchment area.

It brought together expertise from Tirlán, Teagasc, the Local Authorities Water Programme (LAWPRO), Uisce Eireann, Irish Farm Accounts Cooperative (ifac), local authorities, and the livestock and tillage sector.

Tirlán stated that the learnings form the River Slaney project will now be scaled across the Tirlán catchment area and shared with the Teagasc National Better Farming for Water Campaign.

Referencing the pending vote for Ireland's nitrates derogation, Tirlán chair John Murphy said the award "demonstrated what can be achieved through collaboration and having a common purpose".

He also said that it reflected the dedication of every farmer and stakeholder who contributed to the project's journey.

Murphy added: "The River Slaney Project demonstrates how sustainability action can be transformed into measurable impact, with a significant reduction in nutrients leaving the Slaney Catchment.

"The Slaney Project is very much a collaborative partnership between key stakeholders who all came together to deliver this project to address water quality challenges and as part of Ireland’s collaborative efforts to retaining the nitrates derogation."

Tirlán chief environmental social governance (ESG) officer, Lisa Koep confirmed that work on the project is still ongoing, with the Tirlán agri-sustainability advisory team supporting suppliers in making over €5 million of applications under the Farming for Water EIP programme.

Keop commented: "Underpinned by Tirlán’s Living Proof sustainability strategy and supported by the European €60 million Farming for Water EIP and Tirlán’s €16 million a year Sustainability Action Payment programme, we have and continue to work together with our suppliers to empower the adoption of practices that reduce emissions, improve water quality, and strengthen both economic and environmental resilience on farms."