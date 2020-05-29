Names and phone numbers of people entering marts to be recorded

The names and phone numbers of people entering marts after June 8 will be recorded in line with Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s new “safe sale” conditions.

Marts are due to reopen for auction sales as part of ‘phase 2’ of the Government’s Roadmap for Reopening Business and Society. The second phase of the plan is due to begin on June 8, subject to Government confirmation.

The department said it is continuing to engage with mart representatives to allow marts to reopen on June 8, while ensuring health and safety standards.

Marts must submit new ‘safe sales’ standard operating procedures (SOPs) to their local regional veterinary office for approval if they wish to resume auctions and using show rings from that date. These are understood to be separate from the SOPs required since March for engaging in limited activities up to now.

Under the new SOPs, the names of people entering the mart, as well as their phone numbers and times of entering and exiting, will be recorded, while the same details will also be recorded separately for anyone entering the ‘trading room area’.

The SOPs will also require the mart to set out a maximum number of people allowed in the trading room areas, as well as to mark the floors with permanent 2m indicators which will show buyers where they should be positioned.

All of this will be subject to department approval before the mart can reopen.

Regarding the financial toll on marts as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the department said that Minister Michael Creed has engaged with banks, and has highlighted the need for banks to support and work with their costumers.

The Government will hold off until next week before confirming that ‘phase 2’ of the reopening plan can go ahead.

This is because, as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar explained this afternoon, Friday, May 29, in a press conference, it takes two weeks before the effects of the different phases of the plan are known in terms of Covid-19 cases.

In other words, if ‘phase 1’ of the plan, which began on May 18, has resulted in an increase in the number of cases, this would not be seen in the figures until next week, the third week after ‘phase 1’ began.