Names and phone numbers of people entering marts to be recorded
The names and phone numbers of people entering marts after June 8 will be recorded in line with Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s new “safe sale” conditions.
Marts are due to reopen for auction sales as part of ‘phase 2’ of the Government’s Roadmap for Reopening Business and Society. The second phase of the plan is due to begin on June 8, subject to Government confirmation.
The department said it is continuing to engage with mart representatives to allow marts to reopen on June 8, while ensuring health and safety standards.
Under the new SOPs, the names of people entering the mart, as well as their phone numbers and times of entering and exiting, will be recorded, while the same details will also be recorded separately for anyone entering the ‘trading room area’.
The SOPs will also require the mart to set out a maximum number of people allowed in the trading room areas, as well as to mark the floors with permanent 2m indicators which will show buyers where they should be positioned.
All of this will be subject to department approval before the mart can reopen.
The Government will hold off until next week before confirming that ‘phase 2’ of the reopening plan can go ahead.
This is because, as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar explained this afternoon, Friday, May 29, in a press conference, it takes two weeks before the effects of the different phases of the plan are known in terms of Covid-19 cases.
In other words, if ‘phase 1’ of the plan, which began on May 18, has resulted in an increase in the number of cases, this would not be seen in the figures until next week, the third week after ‘phase 1’ began.
CLASSIFIED ADVERTS
-
Young bulls
€1
-
Full Blood Wagyu Bull
€3,500
-
Full Blood Wagyu Bull
€4,000
-
Weanling Bull Ch.
€123
-
Hereford bull calves for sale
Call for price