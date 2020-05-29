Revealed: Top 10 CAP direct payment beneficiaries for 2019

The recipients who received the largest payments under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) in 2019 have been revealed.

The below list details the 10 beneficiaries who received the highest direct payments under CAP last year.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine published its CAP Beneficiaries database for 2019 today, Friday, May 29, with the highest payment going to a recipient in Co. Kilkenny.

Representatives of O’Shea Farms, received €226,440.71 in the form of direct payments under CAP in 2019 – the highest payment in the country, according to the department.

In second place, in monetary terms, was Godolphin Ireland UC (a horse-breeding enterprise in Co. Kildare owned by Sheikh Mohommed of Dubai), which received €216,768.03 in direct payments last year.

The recipient of the third highest amount was Branganstown Farms Ltd, based in Ardee, Co. Louth, which received €214,578.25.

Advertisement

Frank and Threasa Joyce, in Co. Meath, received €211,649.22 in direct payments last year, while Carlow-based operation Park Farms Partnership was in receipt of €207,984.30.

Cyril Goode, from Co. Wicklow, got €207,013.47 in direct payments, while William Aherne of Co. Tipperary, received a total of €206,150.22.

Louis A. McAuley (1976) Ltd received €195,596.65 in its direct payment, with Paul Carr in Co. Donegal having secured €195,310.42.

Patrick Reynolds of Co. Meath rounded off the 10 highest recipients with a payment of €194,892.57.

In a considerable change from 2018’s top-10 list, 2019 saw O’Shea Farms reclaim the top spot for highest recipient of CAP direct payments.