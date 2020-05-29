Farmers urged to be ‘extra vigilant’ with red fire warning in place

Farmers, rural-dwellers and members of the public are being urged by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) to be vigilant over the June bank holiday weekend after a Condition Red – High Fire Risk has issued.

Cautioning farmers to be extra vigilant, IFA forestry chairman Vincent Nally highlighted that some have already suffered financial losses.

After such a prolonged spell of dry weather, a wildfire risk can quickly develop in areas where flammable vegetation such as grasses, gorse, and heather are present.

Nally said recreational users who are within 5km of a forest will be out this weekend. Sometimes a fire can be started inadvertently.

Most fires spread from adjoining land into the forest. It’s important that farmers assess the risk to their forest and make sure that their firebreaks are maintained.

“A firebreak should consist of a six-metre-wide fuel free zone, typically around the boundary of the forest,” he said.

Nally encouraged farmers to review their fire plan for their forest, or to prepare a fire plan, especially if your forest is located in a high-risk area.

Advertisement

He said the plan should identify and map the risks and the likely outcomes if there was a fire, assembly points, access and escape routes, reservoirs or water points and firebreaks.

The plan should also contain the number for the local fire station, local Garda station, Registered Forester etc.

Forest fires have caused significant financial losses for farmers in recent years, with years of growth and timber production lost in a single incident.

“It’s so important that farmers consider the financial consequences of a fire and make sure there they have adequate insurance cover as under the afforestation scheme farmers are obligated to replant when a forest is damaged by fire.”

The chairman highlighted that any fires sighted should be reported immediately to emergency services by calling 999 or 112.

Nally concluded by stressing that one will not be billed by the fire service or local authority for making such a call.