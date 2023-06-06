Lusk based Ballymaguire Foods has signed a new multi-million euro deal with Musgrave valued at €170 million.

Ballymaguire Foods, is a sister company to the agri-food business, Country Crest, founded by Michael and Gabriel Hoey. Country Crest is a family-run business which has been growing potatoes for generations in North County Dublin. The company is one of the largest suppliers of potatoes, onions and sweet potatoes to Irish retailers.

Ballymaguire Foods, which was established in 2008, is a major producer of fresh prepared meals, the company has said it “prides itself in sourcing ingredients that are 100% local and are carefully selected from trusted farmers and suppliers, keeping food miles low”.

The new contract with Musgrave will see Ballymaguire Foods continue to supply Irish-made, prepared meals and side dishes to Musgrave’s retail brands SuperValu, Centra and Daybreak.

Edward Spelman, managing director, and co-owner of Ballymaguire Foods said: “We’ve worked with the Musgrave Group for over 13 years and are very pleased to see how much we have grown in that time.

“We are delighted to strengthen our partnership and further enhance the Musgrave fresh prepared meal offering.”

According to family-owned Musgrave it wants to continue to grow its range with Ballymaguire Foods in the form of new own brand healthy meals.

Ian Allen, managing director, SuperValu and Centra commented: “We are very pleased to work with suppliers who share our values of wanting to support local and do good for our communities.

“In recent times, we have seen an increase in demand for healthy meals and we are very happy to continue to work with Ballymaguire Foods who continue to innovate and evolve to meet shoppers needs.

“A long-standing partner of ours, their passion about sustainability and reducing their impact on the environment, is important to us. We are delighted to continue a partnership that has run for 13 years and look forward to the next five years.”